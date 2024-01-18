USC Women's Basketball Faces Crucial Road Trip: Implications for Pac-12 and NCAA

The USC Trojans women's basketball team, currently fourth in the USA TODAY Sports Women's College Basketball Poll, is preparing for a significant journey. This trip will take them to Utah and Colorado, where they will face two formidable opponents. The Trojans are currently standing strong with a 13-1 record this season, trailing only the undefeated Colorado team in the Pac-12. They are also predicted to claim a No. 2 seed in the fast-approaching 2024 Women's NCAA Tournament, alongside Colorado, UCLA, and Stanford, fellow Pac-12 teams.

Upcoming Challenge: Utah Utes

The first stop on their road trip is Salt Lake City, where they will challenge the Utah Utes on Friday night. This game is not just another match; it features a head-to-head with former Trojan Alissa Pili, now a standout player in women's college basketball. Pili, who recently showcased her skills with a 37-point game against unbeaten South Carolina, is a force to be reckoned with. The Trojans' defense faces an arduous task in containing Pili while simultaneously preventing Utah's other players from seizing opportunities.

Computer Predictions and Recent Games

According to computer predictions, the USC Trojans are entering this game as underdogs. The forecast suggests a nail-biting finish, with Utah edging out a victory with a final score of 70-69. In their respective previous matches, the Utes emerged victorious with a resounding 93-56 win over Cal, while the Trojans clinched a narrow 73-65 victory against UCLA. Ines Vieira and JuJu Watkins, key players for their respective teams, delivered notable performances in these games.

The Road Ahead

Following their face-off with the Utah Utes, the USC Trojans will continue their road trip to Colorado, where they will battle against the undefeated home team on Sunday. As the Trojans continue their journey, their performance in these games could potentially reconfigure the rankings in the Pac-12 and influence their standing in the upcoming Women's NCAA Tournament.