USC, UCLA Women's NCAA Games Clash: Los Angeles Fans Forced to Choose

In a significant moment for women's college basketball, fans of USC and UCLA face a scheduling dilemma for the upcoming NCAA Tournament games on Monday, 2024. Both Los Angeles teams have games scheduled just 90 minutes apart, sparking discussions on the impact of such scheduling on fan attendance and the growing popularity of the sport in the region.

Historic Seasons for USC and UCLA

USC and UCLA have both had remarkable seasons, with USC securing a top seed in the NCAA field for the first time since 1986, thanks to standout performances from freshman sensation JuJu Watkins. UCLA, not far behind, has achieved a second seed, the highest in its history, spearheaded by the talents of Charisma Osborne and Kiki Rice. These achievements have set the stage for both teams to host first- and second-round games, a testament to their impressive regular-season performances.

Scheduling Conflict Raises Concerns

The decision by the women’s NCAA Tournament selection committee to schedule both Los Angeles teams’ games on the same day has drawn criticism, particularly from UCLA coach Cori Close, who labeled the decision as "shortsighted." Fans hoping to support both teams will find it challenging, given the tight scheduling and the infamous Los Angeles traffic. This overlap has sparked a broader conversation about the considerations and priorities in scheduling major sporting events, especially in cities with multiple teams in the same tournament.

Implications for Women's Basketball

The scheduling clash between USC and UCLA's games underscores a significant moment for women's college basketball in Los Angeles. With both teams attracting large crowds and showcasing star talent, the incident highlights the sport's growing appeal and the logistical challenges of accommodating this interest. Looking forward, both USC and UCLA coaches hope for more thoughtful scheduling in future tournaments, emphasizing the importance of fan accessibility and support in growing the game.