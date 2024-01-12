USC Football Program Nears Completion of Coaching Staff With Notable Additions

In a significant development within the realm of collegiate sports, the University of South Carolina’s (USC) football program is on the brink of finalizing its coaching staff. At the forefront is Shane Beamer, the head coach who has been instrumental in the restructuring of his team’s leadership. The latest addition to his ensemble is James Coley, a seasoned coach who is set to head the receivers. The USC Board of Trustees recently approved his appointment, marking a progressive step in the team’s revamp.

James Coley: From Texas A&M to USC

James Coley, revered in the world of college football for his tactical acumen, will be replacing Jody Wright, who has moved on to become the head coach at Murray State. Prior to joining USC, Coley served as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M. However, following a coaching change at the Aggies, he was not retained. Despite this setback, Coley’s appointment at USC marks a promising new chapter in his coaching career.

Upcoming Changes in the Coaching Staff

In addition to Coley’s appointment, there are speculations around Marquel Blackwell becoming the running backs coach. Although his contract is yet to be presented to the board, his anticipated role marks another stride in USC’s coaching transformation. As part of this shuffle, Justin Stepp is expected to switch roles from coaching receivers to tight ends, further diversifying the skill set within the coaching staff.

Monetary Aspects of the Coaching Revamp

Coley and USC have entered into a two-year agreement, with his remuneration set at $650,000 for the current season, escalating to $850,000 for the next. As one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Southeastern Conference, his earnings at Texas A&M were pegged at $950,000. The board’s approval of this financial arrangement signifies their faith in Coley’s capabilities.

Another noteworthy decision by the board is the approved salary increase for Sterling Lucas, the defensive end/outside linebackers coach. Lucas, recognized for his role in recruiting top prospects such as Nyck Harbor and Dylan Stewart, will now receive a salary of $575,000, a significant increase from his previous $410,000.