en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

USC Aiken’s Women’s Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
USC Aiken’s Women’s Basketball Third Consecutive Loss: A Call for Defensive Reinforcements

The University of South Carolina Aiken’s women’s basketball team, the Pacers, found themselves on the losing end of an 85-80 scoreline against Flagler College, marking their third straight loss in the Peach Belt Conference (PBC). Despite staging a late comeback that saw the Pacers whittle down a 17-point deficit to just three points, the team’s defensive frailties proved to be their undoing.

Defensive Woes Undermine Pacers

In the aftermath of the loss, USC Aiken’s coach, Mark Miller, voiced his dissatisfaction with the team’s defensive efforts. Flagler managed to exceed their season average by an alarming 20 points, shooting at an impressive 45.7% from the field. The Pacers’ defensive woes have been a recurring theme this season as they rank at the bottom of the PBC in terms of points conceded per game.

Shadows Cast Over Positive Momentum

The Pacers’ recent form is a stark contrast to the positivity generated by their victory over Mount Olive on December 30. The team’s inability to maintain that momentum has been a source of concern. Miller underscored the need for the team to step up their game, particularly in terms of guarding and rebounding. He also emphasized the importance of playing with intensity throughout the complete 40-minute duration of a game.

Upcoming Challenge Against Augusta

The Pacers’ next hurdle is a match against Augusta, a team currently in fine form with a five-game winning streak and a diverse scoring arsenal. Miller cautioned that without significant improvements in defensive and rebounding metrics, the Pacers are likely to continue their struggle in the PBC. USC Aiken needs to get back to winning ways quickly to turn their season around.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
12 seconds ago
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
In the picturesque neighborhood of Alessandro Heights, Riverside, Judy Lewis, a 62-year-old marathon runner, is preparing for the race of a lifetime. A dedicated runner for the past 30 years, Lewis is on the verge of achieving a remarkable personal goal: completing marathons in all 50 U.S. states. The upcoming Maui Oceanfront Marathon in Hawaii
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
1 min ago
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
2 mins ago
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
21 seconds ago
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
43 seconds ago
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
47 seconds ago
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Latest Headlines
World News
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
11 seconds
Austin College Student Survives Brutal Machete Attack, Community Rallies in Support
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
12 seconds
Judy Lewis: On the Threshold of Marathon History
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
21 seconds
Snooker Star Ronnie O'Sullivan Slams Alexandra Palace Conditions Amidst Tournament Triumph
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
42 seconds
Labour's Pledge: Sir Keir Starmer to Monitor NHS Child Treatment Delays
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
43 seconds
John Souttar Aims for Euro Championships Through Strong Rangers Performance
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
47 seconds
James Morrison Cancels Future Commitments Following Partner's Death
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
1 min
Ownership Reshuffle and Financial Challenges for Newcastle United
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
1 min
BMA Announces Referendum on GP Contract Offer Amid Potential Strike Threat
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
2 mins
Chicago Blackhawks Argue Statute of Limitations in Bid to Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
20 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app