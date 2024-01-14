en English
Jamaica

Usain Bolt’s Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw’s Football Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success

As the first rays of dawn illuminate the fields of Manchester, a figure stands poised, her gaze trained on the goal. She is Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw, captain of Jamaica’s senior Reggae Girlz and a shining star in Manchester City’s line-up. With nine goals in as many games, she is the current frontrunner in the Women’s Super League (WSL) Golden Boot race. Yet, her prowess on the pitch isn’t solely a product of her innate talent and relentless training. It’s a legacy bestowed upon her by a fellow Jamaican, a retired sprint legend whose name reverberates in the echelons of sporting history: Usain Bolt.

From the Tracks to the Turf

Shaw’s journey to footballing success is a tale of mentorship and inspiration. In a recent interview, she disclosed how Bolt’s advice and support have played a crucial role in her stellar performance. His words of wisdom – to focus on the minute details and maintain consistency – have allowed her to gain a significant edge over her opponents. His emphasis on high-confidence within the team has been instrumental in keeping Manchester City in hot pursuit of the league leaders, Chelsea.

A Rising Star in the Football Galaxy

Shaw’s leap into club football has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since her induction into Manchester City in 2021, she has maintained an impressive strike rate, scoring 20 goals in 22 WSL games and netting an astounding 31 in all competitions during her debut season. Her prowess earned her the honor of being the first Jamaican nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Striving for Greater Heights

As she looks to the future, Shaw is not one to rest on her laurels. She acknowledges that there is always room for improvement and that the path to continued success lies in hard work and fostering strong team relationships. Her ambition is clear: to lead Manchester City to their first WSL title since 2016. With her ongoing performance and the support of her team, this dream may soon turn into reality.

Jamaica Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

