Usain Bolt Tests the GENBETA: A New Kind of Speed Challenge

World-renowned retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt recently took on a new speed challenge, this time behind the wheel of the GENBETA car at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit. Known for holding world records in the 100m and 200m races, Bolt traded in his running shoes for a helmet and driving gloves. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist faced down the initial discomfort of fitting into the tight space of the car and achieved a remarkable acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 2.89 seconds, completing 100m in 4.36 seconds.

Bolting Ahead with GENBETA

The GENBETA, a development car born out of the GEN 3, is a record-breaking vehicle used in the Formula E World Championship. Bolt’s test drive of this powerful machine not only showcased the capabilities of the car but also the sprinter’s adaptability and competitive spirit. Following the experience, Bolt described the sensation as mind-blowing, conceding that the GENBETA car is faster than him. This admission marks the first time Bolt has ever declared anything else to be swifter than him.

Assistance from the Pros

Bolt was not alone in his thrilling endeavor. He was assisted by Formula E World Champion Jake Dennis and former F1 driver David Coulthard. In a show of camaraderie and respect, Coulthard gifted Bolt a signed helmet. Their guidance and support undoubtedly contributed to Bolt’s successful run in the GENBETA car.

Formula E and the Spirit of Innovation

Jeff Dodds, the CEO of Formula E, lauded Bolt’s competitive drive. He emphasized that Bolt embodies what Formula E represents – a commitment to bettering oneself, pushing boundaries, and fostering inclusivity. Dodds also highlighted the GENBETA car as a symbol of innovation and performance in Formula E. This event undoubtedly underscores the spirit of innovation that drives the Formula E World Championship, and Bolt’s participation may inspire other high-profile athletes to engage with the sport, potentially enhancing the appeal of the championship.