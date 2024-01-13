Usain Bolt Races into Formula E with ‘Rocket on Wheels’

In a thrilling prelude to the 10th Formula E World Championship season, the iconic Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt took the Genbeta electric race car for an electrifying ride at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City. His experience with the high-powered vehicle, which Bolt referred to as ‘a rocket on wheels,’ marked the intersection of athletic prowess and technological innovation.

Bolt’s Record-Breaking Ride

Usain Bolt, known for his record-breaking speed on the track, exhibited similar prowess behind the wheel. Completing a 100m sprint in the Genbeta car in a mere 4.36 seconds, Bolt shattered his own 100m world record of 9.58 seconds. The Genbeta car, recognized for setting the world indoor speed record with a top speed of 218.71 km/h, showcased its remarkable capabilities once again.

‘A Rocket on Wheels’

Bolt’s experience with the Genbeta car was nothing short of exhilarating. He likened the sensation to piloting a ‘rocket on wheels’, highlighting the sheer force and speed of the electric vehicle. The former Olympic sprinter expressed his amazement at the level of athleticism required to handle such a machine and expressed his desire to be part of Formula E’s promotional efforts.

Other Motorsport Highlights

The news of Bolt’s electrifying ride coincides with other significant motorsport updates. Guenther Steiner’s departure from the Haas Formula One team without a proper farewell, Carlos Sainz’s lead in the Dakar Rally, Sebastien Loeb’s stage win, and Nasser Al Attiyah’s fading title hopes, along with Yazeed Al Rajhi rolling out of Dakar Rally contention, were also noteworthy.

This blend of sporting prowess and technological innovation captured in Bolt’s ride in the Genbeta electric race car, along with the diverse motorsport updates, offer a compelling preview of the upcoming Formula E World Championship season and the future of electric vehicle racing.