USA Water Polo Establishes Partnership with Mt. San Antonio College

In a strategic move, USA Water Polo is joining forces with Mt. San Antonio College. A memorandum of understanding has been signed, sealing the collaboration and allowing the national organization to access the college's new aquatics complex. The partnership was announced on a recent Wednesday, marking a new chapter in the training journey of the U.S. men's water polo team as they gear up for the Paris Olympics.

Advertisment

Amplifying Training and Performance

The aquatics complex, laden with state-of-the-art facilities, is now the training ground for the U.S. men's water polo team. But the complex's utility extends beyond just training. USA Water Polo envisages a line-up of activities at the complex, including test events for both men's and women's teams, the master's national championships, and national selection camps for different age groups.

Features of the Aquatics Complex

Advertisment

The aquatics complex at Mt. San Antonio College is a spectacle in itself. It houses a 59-meter competition pool and a 30-meter teaching/diving pool, both equipped with flexible bulkheads. The complex also boasts horseshoe seating with a capacity of 2,500 spectators. The seating capacity can be expanded temporarily to accommodate over 5,000 spectators, ensuring that the complex can host large-scale national events.

Previous Endeavors of USA Water Polo

Prior to this partnership, USA Water Polo had plans to establish a long-term home in the city of Irvine. The organization had committed $12 million in September 2022 for a new aquatic center. However, these plans are currently on pause until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The partnership with Mt. San Antonio College is a significant move that allows the organization to continue its training and events efficiently in the meantime.