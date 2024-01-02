en English
Sports

USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 am EST
USA TODAY Network Unveils Second Annual Tennessee Super 25 High School Football Team

USA TODAY Network has announced its second annual Tennessee Super 25 high school football team, a distinctive selection representing the top layers of talent from all classifications across the state. Tom Kreager, the high school sports editor at The Tennessean, made the selection, considering factors like season statistics, strength of schedule, and performance observations.

Standout Performers

Among the standouts is three-star quarterback Graham, a Mr. Football finalist who played a crucial role in advancing Riverdale to the Class 6A quarterfinals. Running back McMahan, who notched up 1,694 rushing yards and 28 total touchdowns, is also part of this exclusive roster. Morris made significant strides in the postseason, accumulating over 1,100 rushing yards in the playoffs alone.

Other notable inclusions are four-star tight end LeBlanc, an Ohio State signee, and a four-star wide receiver who signed with Alabama. Both are repeat Super 25 team members and have made notable contributions to their respective teams.

Top Recruits and Defensive Stars

This year’s Super 25 squad includes top recruits committed to prestigious college programs like Connecticut, Duke, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Halls, the Mr. Football Kicker of the Year with an impeccable field goal record, also earned a spot in the lineup.

The team also boasts defensive talents like Allen, a Purdue signee who recorded 13 sacks, and Spillman, a Tennessee football signee and four-star linebacker. Their contributions on the field have been instrumental in their teams’ success.

Coach of The Year

The team’s coach, Brunetti of Pearl-Cohn, steered his team to their first state championship since 1997. Brunetti received multiple accolades, including coach of the year honors from various organizations, capping off a successful season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

