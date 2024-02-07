USA TODAY Ad Meter Opens Voting for Super Bowl Commercials, Winners to Be Announced February 12

The countdown to one of the year's most anticipated television events, the Super Bowl, is on. But it's not just about the game. Millions of viewers are also eagerly awaiting the commercials, some of which have become as iconic as the event itself. With this in mind, USA TODAY has opened the voting for its Ad Meter program, a platform where registered participants can rate Super Bowl commercials to determine the winner. The results will be officially announced on CBS Mornings and on the USA TODAY website on February 12.

Advertisment

Ad Meter and Its Impact

The Ad Meter program, a partnership between USA TODAY, presenting sponsor H&R Block, and associate sponsors Kia and State Farm, has been instrumental in gauging public sentiment towards the Super Bowl commercials. It offers brands a chance to see how their ads fare in real-time, providing valuable feedback and insights. This year, the program takes a step further with the involvement of marketing and advertising students from various universities who will rate and analyze the commercials. Their top and bottom picks will be published post-Super Bowl, adding an academic perspective to the mix.

Key Players and Expectations

Advertisment

H&R Block, the presenting sponsor, has expressed excitement for their return sponsorship and the opportunity for engagement this platform offers. The brand acknowledges the Super Bowl commercials as a significant cultural event, and the Ad Meter program as a means to connect with the audience in a unique, interactive way.

Ad Meter Replay Ratings

Additionally, the Ad Meter Replay Ratings will allow participants to vote for commercials in various categories from February 12 to February 16. This extension of the program allows viewers to reflect on the commercials beyond the initial viewing, providing a more nuanced perspective on the ads. The top-ranked Super Bowl ads, including The Farmer's Dog's 'Forever', Amazon's 'Saving Sawyer', Dunkin's 'Dunkin Drive Thru starring Ben', and PopCorners' 'Breaking Good' will be under the microscope, their performance gauged by their emotional storytelling, captivating visuals, and their success in engaging and entertaining audiences during the Super Bowl.