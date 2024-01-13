en English
Sports

USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
USA Pickleball Unveils 2024 Golden Ticket Tournaments: A Gateway to National Championships

USA Pickleball, the governing body for the sport in the United States, has revealed the schedule for its 2024 Golden Ticket tournaments. This series of competitions offers amateur players an exclusive route to qualify for the 2024 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships. More than just a chance to compete at the Nationals, the Golden Ticket tournaments provide an exceptional experience, replete with access to premier facilities, a unique gift bag, and the opportunity to secure pre-registration for the Nationals.

Unveiling a New Format

The Golden Ticket tournaments have been restructured, introducing a new format for 2024. Organized by USA Pickleball, the Association of Pickleball Players (APP), and UTR Sports (UTR), the events are part of an innovative and collaborative initiative aimed at expanding the sport’s reach and offering an unparalleled competitive experience for amateur players.

A Nationwide Tour

Across the calendar year, 11 Golden Ticket events will be hosted in various cities throughout the country. The locations include Sacramento, Miami, Mesa, Las Vegas, Rockwall, Cincinnati, New York City, Macon, Virginia Beach, Newport Beach, and Arvada. This diverse geographical spread not only facilitates greater accessibility for players but also exemplifies the sport’s growing popularity and nationwide acceptance.

Registration Now Open

Keen players can already register for the first four tournaments of the series. For more information, including specific event details and registration procedures, prospective participants should visit the USA Pickleball website and the individual event registration pages. As these Golden Ticket tournaments serve as the sole qualification pathway for amateur players to the National Championships, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the events are palpable.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

