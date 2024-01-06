en English
Sports

USA Bodysurfing 2024 Series Begins: Perry, Musso, and Shafer Clinch Titles

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:57 am EST
USA Bodysurfing 2024 Series Begins: Perry, Musso, and Shafer Clinch Titles

Under the clear blue sky at the iconic Steamer Lane in Santa Cruz, the ocean roared with 6- to 10-foot waves, creating a perfect canvas for bodysurfers. The first-ever USA Bodysurfing event held at this break turned out to be a remarkable showcase of skill, agility, and deep connection with the ocean. The event was part of the USA Bodysurfing 2024 Series, featuring athletes from various backgrounds, including former lifeguards, swimmers, and water polo players.

Nate Perry: A Rising Star

Seventeen-year-old Nate Perry, popularly known as “Nato Tornado,” emerged as the winner of the Youth U18 title. Perry’s performance was a masterclass in bodysurfing, with his intimate knowledge of the break and exceptional ability to harness the power of the waves. His total score of 9.0, with his longest ride lasting nearly 20 seconds, marked his first competition win and stamped his authority in the burgeoning sport.

Open Category: Musso and Shafer Shine

Frank Musso and Scotti Shafer stole the show in the Men’s and Women’s Open categories, respectively. Musso, in a nail-biting finish, secured his win with a late score that overtook previous frontrunner Greg Wilkinson. The event was a triumphant moment for Shafer, who attained the highest score in any of the three finals. Her performance testified to her readiness for the upcoming Bodysurfing World Tour Finals 2023 in Oahu, where she is slated to participate.

A Celebration of Ocean and Athletes

As competitors rode the waves, they were judged based on their position in the wave, length of ride, and tricks. High-value maneuvers like spins and somersaults injected a dose of adrenaline into the crowd. The event was not just a competition, but a testament to the pure joy and intimate connection athletes feel with the ocean. The triumphant occasion was especially poignant for those like Shafer, who have a personal history with Steamer Lane, making the event a truly memorable spectacle.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

