USA Basketball Names Jennifer Rizzotti and Joe Lewandowski as Head Coaches for Paris Olympics 3x3 Teams

In a pivotal move for the world of 3x3 basketball, USA Basketball announced Jennifer Rizzotti and Joe Lewandowski as the head coaches for the women's and men's teams, respectively, for the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. With a proven track record of success, these esteemed coaches are set to lead their teams into the global arena, further solidifying the nation's commitment to excellence in the rapidly growing sport.

A Legacy of Triumph

Jennifer Rizzotti, a seasoned veteran in the realm of USA Basketball, has amassed an impressive resume that cements her position as the ideal choice to lead the women's 3x3 team. Her history includes coaching three women's 3x3 teams to gold medals in 2023, with standout victories at the World Cup, AmeriCup, and Pan American Games. Furthermore, she served as an assistant coach during the Tokyo Olympics, where she contributed to the women's 5-on-5 basketball team's gold medal win.

Rizzotti's current role as the chair of the USA Basketball Women's National Team Committee—an essential group responsible for selecting the 5-on-5 roster for the Paris Games—underscores her dedication and expertise in the sport. With a deep understanding of the game and a passion for cultivating talent, Rizzotti stands poised to guide her team to success in Paris.

Experience and Determination

Joe Lewandowski, appointed as the head coach for the USA men's 3x3 team, brings a decade of experience with USA Basketball's 3x3 programs. His coaching prowess was showcased last year at the Pan American Games, where he led the team to a gold medal, and the World Cup, where they secured a silver medal.

Lewandowski's commitment to the development of 3x3 basketball and his ability to inspire his athletes to reach their full potential make him an invaluable asset to the USA Basketball coaching lineup. As the rosters for both the men's and women's 3x3 teams are expected to be finalized this spring, anticipation builds for the dynamic combinations of talent and skill that will take the court in Paris.

United in Pursuit of Olympic Glory

Both coaches have expressed their immense pride and honor in being selected to represent the United States at the Olympic Games. With the support of USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley, who praised their dedication and expertise, Rizzotti and Lewandowski are prepared to lead their teams into the international spotlight.

As the world turns its attention to the Paris Olympic Games, the USA's women's and men's 3x3 basketball teams, under the guidance of Jennifer Rizzotti and Joe Lewandowski, will undoubtedly captivate audiences with their skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to excellence. The stage is set for a thrilling display of athleticism and sportsmanship, as these coaches and their teams embark on their quest for Olympic gold.

In the realm of 3x3 basketball, the announcement of Jennifer Rizzotti and Joe Lewandowski as head coaches for the USA women's and men's teams, respectively, signals a new chapter in the nation's pursuit of Olympic glory. With their wealth of experience, dedication to the sport, and proven ability to cultivate talent, these esteemed coaches are poised to lead their teams to success at the Paris Olympic Games.