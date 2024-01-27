US Cheer Coaches to Boost Botswana's Cheer Sport at Upcoming Clinic

The Botswana Cheerleading Federation (BCF) is gearing up for a vibrant start to their annual activities by orchestrating a 'cheer clinic'. The event, slated for February 8-11 in Gaborone, will be electrified by the presence of seasoned cheerleading coaches from the United States. The BCF, in a strategic move, has capitalized on the US coaches' tour of South Africa to bring their expertise to Botswana at a reduced cost.

Ruben Rivera: A Veteran Cheerleading Coach

The cheer clinic will be under the expert guidance of Ruben Rivera and his team. Rivera, a stalwart in the field, brings over 15 years of international coaching experience to the table. He has participated in the Cheerleading World's performances, enriching his knowledge of the sport. His leadership and the collective experience of his team are expected to significantly boost the training session.

A Stepping Stone Towards the African Championships

The primary aim of the clinic is to enhance the skills of local coaches and athletes. The BCF has its sight firmly set on the upcoming African Cheerleading Championships scheduled for September in Cape Town. The federation believes that Rivera's expertise, coupled with a rigorous training regimen, will thoroughly prepare their athletes for the competition.

BCF's Quest for Financial Assistance

Funding remains a crucial challenge for the BCF as they work towards hosting the US coaches. Accommodation, transport, meals, and training fees for the coaches constitute significant expenses. The federation is actively seeking financial assistance to ensure the smooth execution of the clinic.

From Pom Dance to Technical Skills

The BCF is particularly focused on augmenting technical skills in cheer sport. Until now, their training has been primarily confined to pom dance, characterized by energetic routines, precise arm movements, and the use of pom-poms. The lack of technical expertise in other cheerleading skills has been a limiting factor. However, the upcoming cheer clinic promises to change this scenario, opening new avenues for cheerleading in Botswana.