US-born Boxer Kevin Johnson Becomes Russian Citizen, Plans to Coach at Olympic Training Center in Samara

In a recent development, US-born heavyweight boxer Kevin Johnson, famously known as the ‘Kingpin’, has been granted Russian citizenship. This move comes as per a presidential decree signed by none other than Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking an impactful moment in the athlete’s career and personal journey.

From US Soil to Russian Homeland

While Johnson has made a name for himself in the boxing world with a professional record of 36 wins, 22 defeats, and two draws, his recent decision to switch nationalities has turned heads. His application for Russian citizenship was first submitted in September 2023, signaling his commitment to a new chapter in Russia. The boxer has adopted the Russian patronymic ‘Vladimirovich’, a gesture of respect towards President Putin, and is set to be officially registered as a resident soon.

Future Plans in Russia

Eyeing a future in his adopted homeland, Johnson has concrete plans already laid out. He intends to utilize his boxing expertise in a coaching role at an Olympic training center in Samara, Russia. Furthermore, Johnson will have his own apartment in Samara, a testament to his long-term vision in the country. The boxer’s promoter, Vladimir Khryunov, has stated that Johnson does not plan to retain his American passport, asserting that Johnson does not foresee a future for himself in the US anymore.

A Boxing Match under the Russian Flag

Adding another feather to his cap, Johnson is not just planning to coach but also compete in Russia. The heavyweight boxer is set to fight under the Russian flag in a match scheduled for February. The specifics of the fight, however, remain undisclosed. Despite these uncertainties, it is clear that Johnson, who once challenged Vitali Klitschko for the WBC heavyweight title and won the IBO championship belt in 2017, is ready to bring his boxing prowess to the Russian rings.

Whether this marks a new trend for athletes seeking opportunities in different countries or is an isolated case remains to be seen. Nevertheless, Johnson’s move has certainly put the spotlight on the athlete’s career and Russia’s sportive landscape.