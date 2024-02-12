Urgent Care Clinic Opens at Al Karaana Health Center: A Leap Forward in Accessible Healthcare

In a heartening development for the community, Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has inaugurated an Urgent Care clinic at Al Karaana Health Center. This strategic move underscores PHCC's commitment to delivering high-quality, readily available healthcare services.

Meeting the Demand: Expansion and Accessibility

The new Urgent Care clinic is a response to the escalating demand for immediate medical services that are not life-threatening. It offers a comprehensive range of services, ensuring that the community's healthcare needs are met promptly and efficiently.

Dr. Mariam Ali Al Malki, Executive Director of PHCC's Primary Health Care, emphasized the corporation's dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility. "We are committed to providing top-tier healthcare services to every member of our community. The opening of this Urgent Care clinic is a significant stride towards that goal."

Round-the-Clock Services

The Urgent Care clinic at Al Karaana Health Center operates 24 hours a day, offering essential medical services to both adults and children. This around-the-clock availability ensures that patients can receive the care they need, when they need it.

The clinic provides treatment for a variety of non-life-threatening conditions, such as minor injuries, infections, and common illnesses. It also offers on-site diagnostic services, including X-rays and laboratory tests, enabling swift and accurate diagnoses.

Future Expansion Plans

PHCC has outlined plans for further expansion to cater to a broader segment of the community. These plans include the opening of additional Urgent Care clinics at other health centers across the country.

Dr. Al Malki expressed optimism about the future of PHCC's Urgent Care services. "We are continually working to improve and expand our services. Our goal is to ensure that everyone in Qatar has access to the high-quality healthcare they deserve."

In addition to the Urgent Care clinic at Al Karaana Health Center, PHCC has announced the working hours of its 22 health centers for Qatar National Sport Day. Nine centers will remain closed, while the remaining 13 will operate with varying hours for family medicine, dental, specialized, and urgent care services.

The ophthalmology, dermatology, and ENT clinics will operate in Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail health centers in two shifts. The premarital examination clinic will operate in Leabaib and Al Mashaf health centers. Urgent care services will be available 24 hours at five health centers for both adults and children, and at six health centers for adults only.

The Community Call Centre 16000 will operate round-the-clock, while the Medication Home Delivery Service is suspended for the day. This reorganization of services aims to provide optimal care to the community while accommodating the unique circumstances of Qatar National Sport Day.

As PHCC continues to expand its services, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver accessible, high-quality healthcare to the people of Qatar. The opening of the Urgent Care clinic at Al Karaana Health Center marks a significant milestone in this ongoing effort.

In the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, PHCC's commitment to the community stands as a testament to the power of compassionate care and the importance of accessible medical services. As the corporation moves forward with its expansion plans, the people of Qatar can look forward to even greater access to the healthcare services they need and deserve.