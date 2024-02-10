Urbandale Boys Basketball Triumphs Over Dowling Catholic: A Story of Grit and Determination

In a thrilling display of grit and determination, the Urbandale Boys Basketball Team clinched a hard-fought victory over Dowling Catholic Maroons with a score of 65-60 on February 9, 2024. The win was particularly poignant for head coach Clay Thielking, who had previously led the Dowling team before joining Urbandale.

Advertisment

A Star is Born: Calvin Flood's Heroics

The game's unexpected hero was senior Calvin Flood, who scored an impressive 17 points, including the first points of the game and the opening points for Urbandale in the second half. His performance underscored the importance of each team member, regardless of their position in the scoring charts.

Grant Uecker: Struggle and Triumph

Advertisment

Despite struggling with free throws towards the end of the game, Grant Uecker, the team's leading scorer, contributed 18 crucial points to Urbandale's tally. His resilience in the face of adversity highlighted the team's indomitable spirit and their ability to rise above challenges.

Familiar Faces, Tough Competition

Coach Thielking, reflecting on the game, acknowledged the high level of competition in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League. He dismissed any notion that his familiarity with Dowling provided an advantage, stating that every game in the league was a challenging encounter.

Advertisment

For Dowling, four players managed to score in double digits. However, missed opportunities at the free throw line proved costly, ultimately handing the win to Urbandale.

The J-Hawks are now gearing up for their final regular season matchup against Des Moines Hoover on February 15, aiming to carry forward the momentum from this significant victory.

In the world of high school basketball, where every game can alter the trajectory of a season, Urbandale's triumph over Dowling serves as a reminder of the unpredictability and excitement inherent in the sport. As the J-Hawks prepare for their next challenge, their recent win stands as a testament to their resolve and ability to seize opportunities when they matter most.

Today's date: 2024-02-10 13:08:13.161531