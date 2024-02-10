Urban Cyclist Navigates Compton on $6,000 E-Bike: Risks, Safety Measures, and the Call for Better Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES — John Hicks, an urban cyclist, recently took his $6,000 Surron fast e-bike for a spin through the streets of Compton, a neighborhood known for its rough terrain and crime. The resulting video, which showcases Hicks expertly navigating alleys and avoiding pedestrians and animals, offers a unique perspective on the potential risks and safety measures associated with riding an expensive e-bike in such areas.

Navigating the Urban Jungle

As e-bikes gain popularity in Los Angeles, concerns about safety have become increasingly prevalent. Hicks, who commutes 23 miles to work on his electric bike, shares his experience and the measures he takes to ensure his safety while riding. "I sing while I ride to make myself more visible," he explains, emphasizing the importance of being aware of one's surroundings and taking proactive measures to stay safe.

Hicks' video, which has garnered attention on social media, demonstrates the impressive suspension capabilities of his Surron e-bike. The footage, which was captured using a GoPro camera, showcases Hicks' ability to navigate the challenging terrain of Compton's alleys and streets while avoiding potential hazards.

Despite initial fears, Hicks encountered no issues during his ride through Compton. He credits this success to trusting his instincts, keeping the bike moving, and avoiding situations where he might become a target. "It's all about being aware of your surroundings and making smart decisions," he says.

The Need for Improved Infrastructure

While Hicks' video offers valuable insights into safe e-bike riding in rough neighborhoods, it also highlights the need for improved infrastructure to make cycling safer for all. Protected bike lanes, which provide a physical barrier between cyclists and motor vehicles, are seen as a crucial step towards achieving this goal.

Measure HLA, which aims to force LA to implement its street safety plan faster, is seen as a potential solution. The measure, which has gained support from cyclists and safety advocates, would require the city to take more aggressive action to improve road safety for all users.

Hicks, who supports Measure HLA, believes that improved infrastructure is essential for making cycling safer and more accessible. "If we want to encourage more people to ride bikes, we need to make it safer and more convenient," he says. "Protected bike lanes are a big part of that."

Educating Young Riders

In addition to infrastructure improvements, there is growing recognition of the need to educate young e-bike riders on road rules to increase their safety and the safety of other road users. Assemblymember Tasha Boerner has introduced AB 2234, a bill aimed at improving e-bike safety in California.

The bill would prohibit those under 12 from riding e-bikes and require an online written test and state-issued identification for riders without a driver's license. The goal is to ensure that young riders are educated on road rules and are prepared to ride safely on streets.

Keith Blackburn, the Mayor of Carlsbad, supports the bill, emphasizing the importance of preparing young e-bike riders for the challenges of riding on streets. "We need to make sure our young riders are educated and prepared to ride safely," he says. "AB 2234 is an important step in that direction."

As e-bikes continue to gain popularity in Los Angeles and beyond, the need for improved safety measures and infrastructure becomes increasingly urgent. Hicks' video, which offers a unique perspective on safe e-bike riding in rough neighborhoods, serves as a reminder of the potential risks and the importance of taking proactive measures to stay safe. At the same time, efforts to improve infrastructure and educate young riders offer hope for a safer and more accessible cycling future.

Ultimately, the success of these efforts will rely on collaboration between cyclists, advocates, and policymakers. By working together, we can create a safer and more inclusive cycling culture for all.