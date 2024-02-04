Uratex and Philippine Navy to Battle for Top Seed in Women's PBA 3x3 Invitational

On the final elimination day of the 2nd Women's PBA 3x3 Invitational, fans are bracing for a fierce face-off between the two undefeated teams - Uratex and the Philippine Navy-Go For Gold. Set to be held at Ayala Malls Market Market in Manila, this much-anticipated game will determine the top seed for the knockout stage.

Clash of The Titans

Uratex, under the leadership of Kaye Pingol, boasts a perfect 4-0 record. Hot on their heels is the Philippine Navy team, with a slight trailing record of 3-0. The Navy team's strength is bolstered by the presence of former UAAP Finals MVP, Trixie Marie Antiquera.

Deciding Matches for Crossover Semifinals

Monday's event will also witness other pivotal matches that will set the stage for the crossover semifinals. The line-up includes Gilas-B vs. Philippine Air Force, Angelis Resort vs. Gilas-B, Philippine Navy vs. Gilas-A, and Air Force vs. Angelis Resort.

The current standings see Angelis Resort and Gilas-B at 1-2, Gilas-A at 1-3, and the Philippine Air Force at a disappointing 0-3. The day's results will shape the trajectory of the tournament, as the top four teams from the eliminations will advance to the semifinals.

Semifinals and Championship Game

The first-place team will face the fourth-place team in the semifinals, while the second and third-place teams will contend with each other. The high-stakes semifinals and the championship game are slated for February 19 at the Glorietta Mall in Makati, marking a thrilling conclusion to this athletic spectacle.