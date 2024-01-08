en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:52 am EST
Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships

Three stalwarts from Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club have been chosen to don the Victorian colors in the impending U/16 and U/18 Australian Youth Baseball Championships. Ryder Wilson and Jack Ratcliffe will take to the field in the Under 18 category, while Daniel Williams will mark his presence in the Under 16 division. Additionally, Simon “Oz” Ratcliffe, a seasoned coach, is set to steward the Under 18 team as an assistant coach.

More Than Just a Championship

This event, however, is more than just a struggle for the national championship. It presents a golden opportunity for these young players to exhibit their talents and potentially ink a professional contract with a Major League Baseball franchise. The tournament is expected to attract numerous scouts, thereby amplifying the prospects of being noticed by international teams.

Final Call for Some, Beginning for Others

For Wilson and Jack Ratcliffe, this competition symbolizes their final opportunity to represent Victoria in their respective age groups due to the progression of age. On the other hand, this tournament paves the way for future opportunities for Williams as he transitions into the older age division.

The Coach’s Corner

Simon Ratcliffe, the veteran coach, brings invaluable experience to the coaching role. Having represented Victoria and Australia during his junior career before turning into a full-time coach, Ratcliffe’s expertise is expected to be instrumental in guiding the young team. However, the participation of these players and the coach in the championships implies they will miss the first Tigers game post-break, which coincides with the conclusion of the tournament.

0
Australia Baseball Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 mins ago
East Gippsland Shire Council Leads Recovery Efforts Post Boxing Day Storm
The Buchan community in East Gippsland convened for a Boxing Day Storm recovery update meeting on January 8, spearheaded by the East Gippsland Shire Council in conjunction with the Buchan, Gelantipy & Districts Renewal Association. The meeting was designed to shed light on the ongoing response and recovery efforts subsequent to the storm damage, primarily
East Gippsland Shire Council Leads Recovery Efforts Post Boxing Day Storm
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
14 mins ago
Rain Check: Australian Open Qualifiers Disrupted, Players Remain Determined
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
16 mins ago
2024: The Year of Global Democratic Tests
Australia Battles Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Human Consequences and Recovery Efforts
9 mins ago
Australia Battles Unprecedented Flood Crisis: Human Consequences and Recovery Efforts
Perth's Kings Park Loses Iconic Trees to Invasive Beetle Infestation
10 mins ago
Perth's Kings Park Loses Iconic Trees to Invasive Beetle Infestation
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
11 mins ago
Search for Evonne Bond Suspended, Police Seek Public Help
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
2 mins
Ireland to Regulate Use of Defence Forces Term 'Óglaigh na hÉireann' with New Legislation
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
3 mins
Alabama and Mississippi Teams Shine at Ice Breaker Challenge
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
4 mins
MLA Reddy Stresses on Free Healthcare, Environmental Standards, and Urban Development
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
4 mins
Islanders' Discontent Over Officiating in Defeat to Golden Knights
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
5 mins
Strathy Ward at Migdale Hospital Faces Uncertain Future Amid Closure Concerns
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
5 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Message on GMB: A Testament to Endurance and Hope
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
5 mins
Timmins Rock Comes Back Strong with 66 Shots in First Post-Break Game
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
6 mins
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
6 mins
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
39 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app