Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club Players to Represent Victoria in Youth Baseball Championships

Three stalwarts from Upwey Ferntree Gully Baseball Club have been chosen to don the Victorian colors in the impending U/16 and U/18 Australian Youth Baseball Championships. Ryder Wilson and Jack Ratcliffe will take to the field in the Under 18 category, while Daniel Williams will mark his presence in the Under 16 division. Additionally, Simon “Oz” Ratcliffe, a seasoned coach, is set to steward the Under 18 team as an assistant coach.

More Than Just a Championship

This event, however, is more than just a struggle for the national championship. It presents a golden opportunity for these young players to exhibit their talents and potentially ink a professional contract with a Major League Baseball franchise. The tournament is expected to attract numerous scouts, thereby amplifying the prospects of being noticed by international teams.

Final Call for Some, Beginning for Others

For Wilson and Jack Ratcliffe, this competition symbolizes their final opportunity to represent Victoria in their respective age groups due to the progression of age. On the other hand, this tournament paves the way for future opportunities for Williams as he transitions into the older age division.

The Coach’s Corner

Simon Ratcliffe, the veteran coach, brings invaluable experience to the coaching role. Having represented Victoria and Australia during his junior career before turning into a full-time coach, Ratcliffe’s expertise is expected to be instrumental in guiding the young team. However, the participation of these players and the coach in the championships implies they will miss the first Tigers game post-break, which coincides with the conclusion of the tournament.