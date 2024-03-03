Upton Bobcats Claim 3rd State Championship in 4 Years, Dominate Saratoga 55-36

In a display of basketball prowess, the Upton Bobcats clinched their third State Championship in the last four years, overcoming Saratoga with a convincing 55-36 victory in the 1A Final. The triumph on Saturday not only highlighted their dominance in the sport but also marked their seventh consecutive season with at least 20 wins, underscoring their consistent performance over the years.

Ethan Schiller led the charge for the Bobcats with an impressive 17 points, shooting 8-12 from the floor. Teammates Rhett Watt and Logan Timberman also made significant contributions with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Despite Saratoga's spirited efforts, highlighted by a 30-foot buzzer-beater in their opening round, they struggled in the final, particularly in the second half where they went 6-22 from the field and 3-18 from beyond the arc. Finn Rolseth and Hazen Williams stood out for Saratoga with 14 and 9 points, respectively.

Strategic Dominance

The Bobcats' strategy going into the game was evident in their controlled play, which saw them committing only six turnovers while dishing out 11 assists on 24 field goals. Their defensive prowess was on full display, holding a commanding 34-19 lead at halftime. This strategic dominance, coupled with a 47% shooting efficiency for the game, was crucial in securing their victory.

Season Standouts

Upton's remarkable season saw them finishing with a 26-1 record, a testament to their skill, preparation, and teamwork. Since 2012, the team has not experienced a losing season, a streak that underscores their sustained excellence in high school basketball. On the other side, Saratoga, despite the loss, concluded an impressive season with a 19-5 record and has consistently finished no lower than third at the 1A State Tournament over the last five years.

Community Celebration

The victory was celebrated by fans and the community alike, highlighting the strong support system behind the team. The Ford Center in Casper, where the championship game took place, was the scene of jubilation as the Bobcats lifted the trophy. This achievement not only brings pride to Upton but also sets a high bar for high school basketball teams across the state. The shared video of the proceedings and images from the title contest further capture the essence of this triumph and the exhilarating atmosphere of the game.

The Upton Bobcats' latest State Championship is more than just a win; it's a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and spirit of a team that has consistently performed at the highest level. As they celebrate this victory, the question on everyone's mind is how they will continue this legacy in the coming years. Their success story serves as an inspiration to aspiring basketball players and a reminder of the power of teamwork and perseverance.