UPMC Park Transforms: Ultra Cross<®> Knotless Netting for Enhanced Spectator Safety

As the echoes of cheers and cracking bats linger in the offseason air, UPMC Park, home to the Erie SeaWolves, embarks on a transformation. A netting extension project, set to enhance spectator protection, is underway at the stadium. The new Ultra Cross® Knotless Netting will span the entire 100-level seating, a significant upgrade from the previous knotted netting.

A Web of Safety: The New Ultra Cross® Knotless Netting

The Ultra Cross® Knotless Netting, chosen for its optimal visibility and durability, promises to provide a safer viewing experience for spectators. This knotless design reduces the risk of injury from loose knots and ensures an unobstructed view of the game. The project, which began this week, is expected to be completed within a few days.

This update follows an earlier extension in 2018 that added protection above the dugouts. The current project is part of a larger initiative by the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) to ensure fan safety. By Opening Day 2025, all 120 MiLB stadiums must meet updated MLB netting requirements.

A League-Wide Effort: Enhancing Spectator Protection

"The safety of our fans is paramount," said Greg Coleman, SeaWolves' Team President. "We're committed to providing the best possible experience, and that includes ensuring their well-being."

The Erie SeaWolves, a Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are not alone in this endeavor. MiLB stadiums across the nation are working towards meeting the updated netting requirements. This league-wide effort reflects a growing commitment to spectator safety in the sport.

Looking Ahead: A Safer Future for Baseball Fans

As the snow melts and the scent of freshly cut grass returns, fans can look forward to a safer baseball season. The new netting at UPMC Park will offer peace of mind, allowing spectators to focus on the thrill of the game.

The completion of the netting extension project is just around the corner, ushering in a new era of safety for the Erie SeaWolves' home ground. As the MiLB gears up for Opening Day 2025, the echoes of cheers and cracking bats will ring out, accompanied by the reassuring hum of a well-protected stadium.

In the dance between human endurance and hope, baseball stadiums are the stage where stories unfold. With the installation of the Ultra Cross® Knotless Netting, UPMC Park continues to write its narrative, ensuring the safety of its spectators while preserving the essence of America's favorite pastime.

As fans prepare to return to the stands, they can rest assured that their safety is a top priority. The Erie SeaWolves and Erie Events are taking significant strides to provide an enjoyable and secure experience for all. With the netting extension project nearing completion, the countdown to Opening Day 2025 begins, heralding a safer future for baseball fans.