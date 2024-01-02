Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers

The National Football League (NFL) has lined up a thrilling array of games set to play on January 6th and 7th. A host of renowned announcers have been assigned to each game, promising a vivid and enthralling commentary experience for viewers.

Matchups and Announcers

On January 6th, the Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC and will feature commentary by Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, and Laura Rutledge. This game will be followed by the Houston Texans at the Indianapolis Colts, with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters providing commentary.

The following day, January 7th, will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Carolina Panthers on FOX. The game will be announced by Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns will be playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS, with Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon calling the game.

Also on January 7th, the New York Jets will take on the New England Patriots on FOX, with Chris Myers, Robert Smith, and Jen Hale at the microphone. CBS will air the Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, featuring Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, and AJ Ross as announcers. The Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans is another highlight, announced by Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, and Melanie Collins.

More Football Action

Continuing the action, the Seattle Seahawks will clash with the Arizona Cardinals on FOX, with Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, and Laura Okmin as the announcing team. The Chicago Bears will meet the Green Bay Packers on CBS, with the game called by Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson. Also on CBS, the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers will air, featuring commentary by Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

On FOX, the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Raiders game will be announced by Jason Benetti, Matt Millen, and Megan Olivi. CBS will broadcast the Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn, and the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers on FOX will feature Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, and Kristina Pink. The Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders will be on FOX with Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi. Lastly, the Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins game is scheduled for NBC with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark as announcers.

Beyond the field, Kansas City Chiefs radio play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus has made waves by attributing the team’s recent struggles to a schedule where their opponents had extra days of rest and preparation. This hasn’t happened to a team in 35 years, according to Holthus.

Peyton and Eli Manning will also return to ESPN2 for a third season of ManningCast, offering an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football with special guests. The standard broadcasts on main ESPN will continue to feature Joe Buck and Troy Aikman as commentators.