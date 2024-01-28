Upcoming College Basketball Games Across the U.S. in 2024

College basketball enthusiasts, brace yourself for an exhilarating, action-packed schedule of games that will span across the United States. On January 28th, the basketball courts in the EAST, SOUTH, MIDWEST, and FAR WEST regions will light up with teams from different conferences showcasing their prowess. Among the games to watch, Xavier will take on UConn at noon, followed by an engaging encounter between Purdue and Rutgers at 1 p.m.

Weekend Showdowns

As the weekend commences on January 29th, the EAST region will witness Boston U clashing with Holy Cross. The SOUTH region will host a thrilling game between Duke and Virginia Tech. Not to be left out, the SOUTHWEST will see New Orleans play Lamar, among other exciting matchups.

End of January Games

Heading towards the end of January, on the 30th, Marquette is set to lock horns with Villanova in the EAST, while South Carolina and Tennessee will go head-to-head in the SOUTH. The last day of January promises a busy schedule, with teams like UNC Greensboro, Alabama, and Baylor playing in the SOUTH. In the MIDWEST, Northwestern and Purdue will face off. The FAR WEST region will see Boise St taking on New Mexico later that night.

February Onslaught

As the calendar turns over to February, games are scheduled from February 1st through February 3rd. Promising matchups include NJIT at Binghamton and Appalachian St at Georgia St. The MIDWEST region will host IUPUI playing at Green Bay, while the FAR WEST will see teams like California and Arizona in action. On February 2nd and 3rd, games continue with Kent St at Buffalo and George Mason at UMass, among numerous other games. This packed schedule underscores the extensive and competitive nature of college basketball, with teams vying for victory and crucial positioning as the season progresses.