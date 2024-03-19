UP Triumphs Over UE: Emotional First Win Dedicated to Steph Bustrillo’s Grandfather

In Manila, the UP Fighting Maroons clinched their first victory of the UAAP Season 86 women's volleyball tournament, halting a 17-game losing streak by overcoming the UE Lady Warriors in a four-set match. Leading the charge was veteran opposite hitter Steph Bustrillo, who scored 24 points, propelling the team to a much-needed morale boost.

A Victory Charged with Emotion

For Bustrillo, this win was not just about breaking a losing streak; it was a tribute to her late grandfather, Fernando Bustrillo Sr., whose birthday coincided with the day of their victory. The emotional significance of this coincidence fueled her performance, making the win especially poignant for her and the team. Bustrillo's dedication to her grandfather, a quiet supporter of her volleyball career, added a deeply personal layer to the triumph.

Team Dynamics and Dedication

The UP Fighting Maroons' victory was a collective effort, with contributions from the entire team, including rookie Jan Baclay who made a significant impact. This win served as a testament to the team's resilience, unity, and the effective leadership of Coach Oliver Almadro. It wasn't just a step forward in the tournament; it was a moment of emotional healing and remembrance for the team members, who dedicated their performance to those they had lost.

Looking Ahead

This win marks a pivotal moment for the UP Fighting Maroons, setting a positive tone as they head into the second round of the tournament. For Bustrillo, it's a cherished victory that honors her grandfather's memory and demonstrates the team's potential to be the best version of themselves. As the season progresses, this victory will undoubtedly be a source of motivation and inspiration for the team, highlighting the power of personal dedication and team spirit in overcoming challenges.