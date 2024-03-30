UP Fighting Maroons Prep for UAAP Season 87: Monteverde Confident in New Lineup

The UP Fighting Maroons are gearing up for a promising UAAP Season 87 with a blend of seasoned players and fresh talent under the guidance of Coach Goldwin Monteverde. With a mix of holdovers from their Season 84 championship team and newcomers, Monteverde is optimistic about maintaining the team's winning culture and filling the void left by key departures.

Building on Legacy

Despite the exit of key players from the triumphant Season 84 squad, Monteverde believes the remaining members and new recruits are fully capable of stepping up. The coach highlighted the commitment of players like Gani Stevens and Seven Gagate, alongside newcomers such as Josh Coronel, to take on significant roles, with a particular focus on strengthening the front line. This determination is further fueled by the team's recent setbacks in finals, turning pain into motivation for the upcoming season.

Preseason Preparations

The Maroons are not leaving anything to chance, with Monteverde revealing plans for overseas training camps to sharpen their competitiveness. The team is scheduled to visit Serbia and Korea for intensive training sessions, a strategy aimed at exposing the players to higher levels of competition. This commitment to preparation is supported by new partnerships, including significant backing from BPI for their preseason activities, highlighting the community and corporate belief in the team's potential.

Looking Ahead

As the UP Fighting Maroons set their sights on UAAP Season 87, the blend of experience and new talent, combined with rigorous preseason training, positions them as a team to watch. The support from partners like BPI underscores the broader community's investment in the team's success, amplifying expectations and excitement for what the new season may bring. With a clear focus on reclaiming their championship glory, the UP Fighting Maroons are poised for a competitive showing, aiming to turn their preparations and motivations into victories on the court.