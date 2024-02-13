Unveiling Warzone's Fortune's Keep: A Comprehensive Guide to Unlocking the Secret Vault and Completing the Dragon Stirs Quest

Unlock the Secret Vault in Warzone's Fortune's Keep Map: A Detailed Guide to the Dragon Stirs Quest

Advertisment

The Throne and the Hidden Vault

In the latest Season 2 of Warzone, players have discovered a secret vault in the Fortune's Keep map, which can be unlocked by finding and claiming the throne. This vault, hidden deep within the keep, holds a treasure trove of powerful weapons, lethal equipment, and killstreaks, as well as access to your favorite loadouts. However, now that the secret is out, securing the vault will not be an easy task. With other players also vying for control, staying alert and strategic is crucial to claim the riches within.

The Dragon Stirs: A Challenging Easter Egg Quest

Advertisment

The key to unlocking the true potential of Fortune's Keep lies in completing the Dragon Stirs Easter egg quest. This challenging and intricate quest involves finding and placing Lenses on Bird's Nests scattered around the map, which in turn awakens a fearsome dragon. To conquer this quest, players must work together, make quick decisions, and exhibit masterful gameplay.

Step-by-Step Guide to Completing the Dragon Stirs Quest

Step 1: Locate the Three Lenses - The first step in the Dragon Stirs quest is to find the three hidden Lenses. These Lenses can be found in the following locations:

Advertisment

Courtyard (near the well)

Tower (on the top floor)

Undercroft (in the corner near the entrance)

Step 2: Place the Lenses on Bird's Nests - Once all three Lenses have been collected, players must then place them on the Bird's Nests scattered around the map. The locations of the Bird's Nests are as follows:

Tower (near the balcony)

Garden (on a tree branch)

Cliffs (at the edge of the map)

Advertisment

Step 3: Awaken the Dragon - After placing the Lenses on all three Bird's Nests, a dragon will be awakened. This fearsome creature will circle the skies above Fortune's Keep, signifying that the quest has been completed.

Step 4: Enjoy the Fireworks and the Spoils of Victory - As a reward for completing the Dragon Stirs quest, fireworks will erupt over the keep, illuminating the sky in a dazzling display. Additionally, players will gain access to the secret vault, which holds powerful weapons, equipment, and other valuable resources.

Upon completing the Dragon Stirs quest, players will not only enjoy the thrill of victory but also gain a significant advantage in the game. The secret vault, now accessible, can help level up your Warzone and MW3 battle pass quickly and provide an edge over the competition. So, gather your team, strategize, and embark on this enlightening expedition to unlock the true potential of Warzone's Fortune's Keep map.

Note: As of today, February 13, 2024, the Dragon Stirs quest remains an engaging and challenging experience for Warzone players. With the right teamwork, strategy, and a dash of luck, you too can conquer this quest and unlock the hidden riches within Fortune's Keep.