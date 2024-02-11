Unveiling the Rivalry: Cody Rhodes' American Nightmare Tattoo and Its Impact

In an interview with Mostly Sports, professional wrestler and dentist Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., shared an intriguing insight into the 2020 rivalry between Cody Rhodes and MJF in All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The focal point of the revelation revolves around Cody Rhodes' American Nightmare logo neck tattoo, which he unveiled during their feud at AEW Revolution 2020.

The Unveiling of a Tattoo and Its Ripple Effects

During their contentious feud, Cody Rhodes decided to mark the occasion by etching his American Nightmare logo onto his neck. According to Dr. Britt Baker, MJF felt that this bold move was an attempt by Rhodes to overshadow their ongoing storyline. "MJF was upset because he felt like Cody was stealing his spotlight," Dr. Baker shared with Mostly Sports.

MJF's initial reaction to the tattoo was one of frustration and disappointment. However, Dr. Baker offered an optimistic perspective on the matter, suggesting that MJF's current success may have tempered his initial response. "Maybe now that MJF is where he is, he sees things differently," she speculated.

Success Amidst Rivalries

Despite MJF's initial reaction to the tattoo, both wrestlers have experienced significant success in their careers. Cody Rhodes, who left AEW in 2022 and rejoined WWE, has continued to make waves in the wrestling world. MJF, on the other hand, has become a prominent figure in AEW, even holding the AEW World Championship title for a brief period.

Dr. Baker, who has been a close confidant to both wrestlers throughout their careers, offered a unique perspective on the dynamic between Rhodes and MJF. "They're both incredibly talented and driven individuals," she said. "Their rivalry pushed them both to be better, and I think that's ultimately what led to their success."

A Shift in Perspective

MJF's absence from AEW television following his defeat to Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at AEW Worlds End has left fans speculating about his future. Dr. Baker believes that this break may provide MJF with an opportunity to reflect on his career and past rivalries, including his feud with Cody Rhodes. "Sometimes, you need a little distance to gain perspective," she shared.

As MJF continues to forge his path in the wrestling world, the memory of Cody Rhodes' American Nightmare logo neck tattoo remains a poignant reminder of their tumultuous rivalry. In the ever-evolving landscape of professional wrestling, the tales of ambition, struggle, and success serve as a testament to the enduring spirit of the sport and its competitors.

Dr. Britt Baker's insights into the world of professional wrestling offer a unique glimpse into the complex dynamics that drive its stars. As fans continue to follow the careers of Cody Rhodes, MJF, and Dr. Baker herself, the stories that emerge will undoubtedly captivate audiences and further solidify their place in wrestling history.

The unfolding narrative of their rivalry, marked by the unveiling of Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo, serves as a testament to the power of determination and the enduring legacy of professional wrestling.