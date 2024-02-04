Unveiling the 2026 FIFA World Cup Schedule: Canada Takes the Spotlight

The pulsating heart of football is set to beat in North America again, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup match schedule gets unveiled. With the tournament commencing on June 11, Mexico City will turn the ignition. However, the Canadian soil will feel the footfall of the world's most loved sport at Toronto's BMO Field on June 12, marking the beginning of Canada's participation in the event. The following day, Vancouver will join the party, hosting its first game.

Change in Game Format

In an unexpected twist, the tournament format has undergone a significant change. An additional 24 games have been added to the roster, augmenting the excitement for football fans worldwide. This change implies that Toronto is anticipated to host about five games, a number which could potentially increase, depending on how the tournament unfolds.

BMO Field Expansion

To accommodate the influx of football enthusiasts, BMO Field will undergo a temporary expansion. An additional 17,750 seats will be added, bringing the total seating capacity to the required 45,000. This expansion aligns with FIFA's stipulations for hosting World Cup games.

Economic Impact and Beyond

The decision to host the games in Toronto carries significant economic implications. An expected $307 million contribution to the gross domestic product, the creation of 3,300 jobs, and an estimated 174,000 overnight visitors signify the potential economic windfall. The ripple effects of this global event will be felt far beyond the boundaries of the football field.

The 2026 World Cup will feature 16 match locations scattered across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, several U.S. locations, and Mexican cities like Monterrey and Guadalajara will find themselves at the center of this global spectacle. As the anticipation builds, the world waits with bated breath to witness the spectacle that the 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be.