Unveiling the 2023 All Brazos Valley Football Team: A Celebration of High School Football Achievements

The 2023 All Brazos Valley Football Team, a testament to the prowess and dedication of high school football players in the Brazos Valley area, has been unveiled. The St. Joseph Eagles, displaying a remarkable performance this season, are crowned the team of the year. They finished the season with an impressive 11-1 record, marking their place in history by reaching the TAPPS state semifinals for the first time.
The Guiding Lights: Coach and Player of the Year
Brandon Schmidt, the coach of A&M Consolidated, earned the title of coach of the year. His masterful guidance led his team to the fourth round of the playoffs, showcasing his ability to nurture talent and foster team spirit. Jayden Jackson, a junior from Franklin, stood out with his exceptional skills, earning the title of player of the year. Jackson rushed for a whopping 2,432 yards and scored 33 touchdowns, setting a new benchmark for future players.
First Team Offense and Defense: The Pillars of Strength
The First Team Offense and Defense honor the individual players who have made a marked impact in their positions. Arrington Maiden, a senior quarterback from College Station, Andrew Newman, a senior running back from Centerville, and James Wright, a senior offensive lineman from Centerville, have all showcased superior skills and contributed significantly to their teams' success. The First Team Defense stands strong with the inclusion of Jordan Lynch of A&M Consolidated and Colby Smith of Franklin.
The Community: Beyond the Field
The Second Team Offense and Defense players, though not in the limelight, have also made noteworthy contributions to their respective teams, underlining the depth of talent in Brazos Valley football.
