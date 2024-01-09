en English
Golf

Unveiling Golfweek’s Best 2024: Top Residential Golf Courses in the U.S.

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
In an annual revelation that has golf enthusiasts and potential real estate investors leaning forward in their seats, Golfweek’s Best has released its rankings for the top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2024. The rankings, a culmination of meticulous evaluations by a panel of hundreds of members, provide a comprehensive guide to the premier residential golf experiences in the country.

The Rankings Methodology

Each course is evaluated based on ten specific criteria, with a singular focus on the golf courses themselves. The surrounding communities, amenities, and other non-golf related aspects are not factored into the scoring. The courses then receive an overall rating, which is averaged to produce a final cumulative score. This score subsequently determines the standing of the course against other courses in the region.

Highlighting the Top Courses

Among the many illustrious courses featured in the rankings, certain courses take the spotlight. For instance, Spanish Oaks in Bee Cave, Texas, and Southern Highlands in Las Vegas, Nevada, have found their places on the list, praised for their exceptional design and golfing experience. The list also features 13 courses from South Carolina, including the top-rated Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, known for its challenging layout and stunning coastline views from every hole, and the recently enhanced course at Hilton Head Island, which proudly hosts the RBC Heritage.

Implications and Opportunities

The release of Golfweek’s Best 2024 rankings goes beyond mere ratings. It is a herald of increased interest and investment in the top-ranked courses, and can potentially incite shifts in rankings for the newly opened or improved courses. Furthermore, the article provides a series of links to discounted hotels near various golf courses, opening doors for readers to not just appreciate these golfing gems from afar, but to plan visits to these premier destinations and experience their grandeur firsthand.

Golf Sports United States
Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

