Unveiling Future Tennis Stars: Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup National Championships Begin

The Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup national tennis championships have officially commenced at the DavNor Tourism Sports Complex courts in Davao del Norte, Philippines. In what is the first of a two-part series, the tournament is set to invigorate tennis in the region and unearth fresh talent in the sport.

The Talent Hunt Begins

With close to 250 players across nine age groups participating, the five-day Group 2 tournament is a significant step towards promoting tennis in the region. The initiative, supported by Dunlop, has been spearheaded by Gov. Edwin Jubahib, who is committed to elevating tennis within the locale.

Spotlight on Emerging Players

The championships feature promising young players, predominantly from the southern regions of the Philippines. The boys' 18-and-under division, in particular, presents a competitive field with leading participants such as Jason Battad, Randy Pausanos, Stephen Fuertes, and Bench Neri.

A Platform for Future Stars

Following the inaugural event, the second tournament in the series is scheduled from February 15 to 19. The series not only seeks to showcase young talent but also aims to provide a platform for these players to rise to prominence in the world of tennis. Bobby Mangunay, the event organizer, can be contacted for further details regarding the championship series.