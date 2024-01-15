Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations

The recent unveiling of antitrust documents has shed light on the tumultuous relationship between UFC President Dana White and former Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. The papers, part of a lawsuit claiming UFC contracts suppressed fighter salaries, revealed a 2014 text exchange between White and then-UFC Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta. They were discussing contract negotiations with Jones, who was demanding a higher payout for a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson. The texts unmask White’s frustration with Jones, referring to the fighter as a ‘scumbag’ and a ‘douche’, and implying that the UFC could do without Jones.

Contract Negotiations Amidst Tensions

The contentious relationship between White and Jones was evident before the fighter’s various legal and personal scandals. Jones, the first UFC athlete to secure a Nike deal, and a Gatorade sponsorship, was pushing to fight Daniel Cormier instead of Gustafsson. His demands met with strong resistance from White, who was not willing to negotiate Jones’s payout. However, Jones remained firm, eventually winning his desired fight with Cormier and later emerging victorious in a 2018 rematch with Gustafsson.

Implications of the Antitrust Lawsuit

The antitrust documents unveiled that ‘sunset clauses’ were added to UFC contracts in 2017. This inclusion could have potentially paved the way for Jones to become a free agent in early 2024. The lawsuit’s outcome could have a significant impact on the structure and compensation of fighter contracts in the MMA industry. The case claims that the UFC’s contract tactics have suppressed fighters’ salaries, which might amount to over $1 billion in damages.

Contentious Relationship Continues

The strained ties between White and Jones have continued into recent years. Public comments from White about Jones’s salary demands during negotiations for a fight against Francis Ngannou, and Jones’s response denying these demands, further illustrate the bitter relationship between the UFC and its fighters. Despite the roadblocks, Jones is set to return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic, adding another chapter to his storied UFC career.