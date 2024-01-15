en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Unveiled Antitrust Documents Expose Tensions in UFC Contract Negotiations

The recent unveiling of antitrust documents has shed light on the tumultuous relationship between UFC President Dana White and former Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. The papers, part of a lawsuit claiming UFC contracts suppressed fighter salaries, revealed a 2014 text exchange between White and then-UFC Chairman Lorenzo Fertitta. They were discussing contract negotiations with Jones, who was demanding a higher payout for a rematch with Alexander Gustafsson. The texts unmask White’s frustration with Jones, referring to the fighter as a ‘scumbag’ and a ‘douche’, and implying that the UFC could do without Jones.

Contract Negotiations Amidst Tensions

The contentious relationship between White and Jones was evident before the fighter’s various legal and personal scandals. Jones, the first UFC athlete to secure a Nike deal, and a Gatorade sponsorship, was pushing to fight Daniel Cormier instead of Gustafsson. His demands met with strong resistance from White, who was not willing to negotiate Jones’s payout. However, Jones remained firm, eventually winning his desired fight with Cormier and later emerging victorious in a 2018 rematch with Gustafsson.

Implications of the Antitrust Lawsuit

The antitrust documents unveiled that ‘sunset clauses’ were added to UFC contracts in 2017. This inclusion could have potentially paved the way for Jones to become a free agent in early 2024. The lawsuit’s outcome could have a significant impact on the structure and compensation of fighter contracts in the MMA industry. The case claims that the UFC’s contract tactics have suppressed fighters’ salaries, which might amount to over $1 billion in damages.

Contentious Relationship Continues

The strained ties between White and Jones have continued into recent years. Public comments from White about Jones’s salary demands during negotiations for a fight against Francis Ngannou, and Jones’s response denying these demands, further illustrate the bitter relationship between the UFC and its fighters. Despite the roadblocks, Jones is set to return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic, adding another chapter to his storied UFC career.

0
Business Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
19 seconds ago
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth
Cafca Limited, a renowned cable manufacturer listed on multiple stock exchanges, is on an active hunt for a new chief executive officer (CEO). This development follows the resignation of the company’s managing director, Rob Webster, in December of the previous year. Webster’s departure, although sudden, left Cafca in a robust financial state, further accentuated by
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Powered by IT Sector
51 seconds ago
Indian Stock Markets Soar to Record Highs, Powered by IT Sector
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
1 min ago
The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience
Southeast Asia's 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers
30 seconds ago
Southeast Asia's 2023 Holiday Shopping Trends: A Guide for Marketers
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
34 seconds ago
China's Economic Struggle: An In-depth Analysis
Bank Nizwa Honored for Driving Oman's Digital Transformation
41 seconds ago
Bank Nizwa Honored for Driving Oman's Digital Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
11 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
15 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
20 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
30 seconds
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
31 seconds
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
31 seconds
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
32 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
40 seconds
Kaizer Chiefs Youth Coach Celebrates Player Promotion to First Team
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
47 seconds
Mini First Aid and Savlon Empower Students with Life-Saving Skills
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
32 seconds
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
21 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app