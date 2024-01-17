Unusual Goals Highlight Africa Cup of Nations Opener

In a dramatic twist to the Africa Cup of Nations opener, Zambia netted an unusual goal against Congo, capitalizing on a rapid throw-in. Kings Kangwa, the Zambian star, struck gold in the 23rd minute with a long-range effort, seizing upon an error by Congo's goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau. Mpasi-Nzau, in a rush of adrenaline, misjudged his box's boundary, leaving the goalpost unattended and Kangwa to score.

A Swift Equalizer

Zambia's moment of glory, however, was short-lived. Within minutes, Congo retaliated with a close-range goal by Yoane Wissa of Brentford, assisted by Cedric Bakambu. The swift equalizer neutralized Zambia's early lead, turning the match into a nail-biter.

Unconventional Goals Steal the Show

Adding to the day's excitement, a chaotic penalty area situation led to Mohamed Bayo scoring another unconventional close-range goal for Guinea against Cameroon. The day's matches underlined the unpredictable nature of the tournament, with each moment bringing a new surprise.

