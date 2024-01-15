Unstoppable Enthusiasm: Basketball Fan Ross Attends Games Despite Accident

On the evening of the much-anticipated Flyin' To The Hoop high school basketball event, 66-year-old Ross, a retiree and a dedicated fan, was struck by a car. The accident resulted in ligament damage to his left ankle. Yet, instead of rushing to the hospital, Ross, much to the astonishment of witnesses, insisted on heading to the arena to watch the games, his annual treat.

Unwavering Dedication

Despite the pain and the swelling, Ross managed to watch not just one, but two games on the day of the accident. He sought medical attention the following day, where X-rays confirmed the ligament damage. His lower leg was subsequently wrapped and splinted, and he was assigned crutches to aid his mobility. However, not even the crutches could deter Ross from his annual ritual of attending the Flyin' To The Hoop event.

Recognized as No.1 Fan

His dedication and passion did not go unnoticed. The event's president acknowledged Ross as the number one fan and gifted him a Flyin’ T-shirt. Ross' love for high school basketball and wrestling is a family affair, with his family standing firmly behind his passion. Apart from the basketball games, he also follows the Butler wrestling team through the state tournament.

A Treat for the Year

For Ross, the four-day Flyin' To The Hoop event is no less than a festival, a treat that satisfies him for the rest of the year. Ross' unwavering commitment to this event, even in the face of physical adversity, is a testament to the power of passion and dedication. As he continues to attend the games with his splinted leg and crutches, Ross stands as an epitome of a true sports enthusiast, illustrating how love for a game can transcend physical pain and discomfort.