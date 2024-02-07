Unresponsive Diver Rescued near Eagle Shipwreck off Florida Keys

On a seemingly ordinary Wednesday morning, the tranquility of the Florida Keys was disrupted by a distress call. An unresponsive diver, a man in his mid-40s, was discovered near the Eagle shipwreck off the coast of Lower Matecumbe Key in the Upper Keys. The shipwreck, a 287-foot cargo vessel sunken in 1985, now serves as an artificial reef in the azure waters of the Atlantic.

Rescue Operation Amidst the Waves

The distress call, received around 9:20 a.m., was rapidly responded to by the Coast Guard crew from Station Islamorada. The crew found the diver struggling for breath near the shipwreck, a site known to challenge even the most experienced of divers due to its location in waters approximately 110 feet deep and six miles from shore.

Swiftly, the Coast Guard crew administered necessary aid, their training proving invaluable in the precarious situation. Following their timely intervention, the diver was transported back to the mainland.

Handover to the Land-Based Paramedics

On reaching the shore, Islamorada Fire Rescue paramedics took charge, rushing the diver to Baptist Health Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Despite the rapid response and aid from both the Coast Guard and paramedics, the immediate condition of the diver remained undisclosed at the time of the report.

The Eagle Wreck: A Challenge for Divers

The Eagle wreck is a popular diving site, specifically for advanced divers. According to the Florida Keys Dive Center, the site offers a thrilling experience but is not without its inherent risks due to its depth and distance from the shore. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the unpredictability of the ocean and the importance of adequate safety measures while diving.