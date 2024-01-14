en English
Cricket

Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team’s Consistent Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:01 am EST
India’s Under-19 cricket team has set an unmatchable standard in the landscape of youth cricket, demonstrating an admirable consistency in the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The team has not only reached the final in the last four editions from 2016 to 2022 but has also clinched the coveted title in 2018 and 2022. As the World Cup’s next edition is set to commence on January 19, it’s important to analyze the winning formula behind India’s domination in the youth cricket world.

Consistency and Excellence: India’s Track Record

India’s stronghold in the Under-19 cricket is evident with a win-loss ratio of 11 across the past four editions, a statistical testament to their superior performance compared to other teams. Notably, the team’s 2022 triumph was not an easy feat. It was achieved despite formidable challenges such as a COVID-19 outbreak within the team and limited preparation due to the pandemic’s impact on domestic cricket seasons.

The Rigorous Selection and Training Process

The selection process for the squad is a meticulous one, reflecting the seriousness with which India takes its cricket. It begins with the Challenger Under-19s, a six-team tournament, followed by a triangular series including Bangladesh Under-19s, and then participation in the Asia Cup. Long-term talent identification starts from tournaments like the Cooch Behar Trophy and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, with further scouting from the Vijay Merchant Trophy Under-16 inter-state competition. The operational backbone of this process is the BCCI’s Zonal Cricket Academies and the National Cricket Academy (NCA), which provide intensive training and monitoring.

Beyond Youth Cricket: The Ripple Effect

This meticulous system has not only contributed to the Under-19 team’s success but has also bolstered the bench strength of India’s senior cricket team. The robust infrastructure and the rigorous scouting process have ensured a steady supply of polished, ready-to-play talent for the national team, reinforcing India’s position as a cricketing powerhouse.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

