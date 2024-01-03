Unpredicted Shift in Momentum: Pakistan’s Last-Wicket Stand Leaves Sydney Test in the Balance

In a stunning turn of events on the inaugural day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Pakistan unleashed a counter-attack that left the match hanging in the balance. Despite an initially dominant performance, Australia found itself on the back foot, thanks to a resilient 10th-wicket partnership from Pakistan.

Unpredictable Start to New Year’s Test

Pakistan, led by captain Shan Masood, kicked off the match under sunny skies after winning the toss. It marked a significant occasion for both teams: Australia’s opening batsman David Warner would be playing his final 112th Test, while Pakistan saw changes with the inclusion of Saim Ayub and off-spinner Sajid Khan. Australia had already clinched the three-match series with a 79-run win in the previous Test in Melbourne, but the day’s play promised both teams fresh opportunities and challenges.

Australia’s Initial Dominance

Australia’s bowlers, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Pat Cummins, struck early, sending back Pakistan’s openers for ducks and leaving the team reeling. Cummins’ tactical brilliance resulted in his 12th Test five-wicket haul, his first at the SCG, leaving Pakistan in deep trouble. However, Mohammad Rizwan steadied the innings, closing in on a century before being dismissed by Cummins. Australia seemed firmly in control, anticipating a series sweep.

Pakistan Strikes Back

Just when the match seemed like a one-way street, Pakistan turned the tables. Aamer Jamal’s hard-fought 82 and a critical last-wicket partnership with Mir Hamza injected new life into Pakistan’s innings, pushing their total past 300. David Warner and Usman Khawaja took to the crease as Australia’s opening pair for the last time in Test cricket, facing a crucial few overs before the close of play. The fighting spirit displayed by Pakistan’s tail-enders left Australia’s victory in the balance and set the stage for an electrifying Day 2.

