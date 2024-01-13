en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area

The Mt. Baker Ski Area in Washington, renowned for its winter recreation, has announced an unprecedented temporary closure this Saturday due to exceptionally cold temperatures. The severity of the cold has disrupted the ski area’s operations, particularly affecting fuel lines and causing operational issues. This sudden halt to services has left both skiers and snowboarders with a day off the slopes.

Unanticipated Arctic Blast

The recent arctic blast has brought with it record-breaking low temperatures to Whatcom County, where Mt. Baker is located. The mercury has dipped into negative double-digit figures, reaching as low as -32 degrees with wind chill. This level of cold has not been seen in the history of the Mt. Baker Ski Area, catching everyone by surprise. The unexpected extreme weather was not anticipated just two weeks prior, indicating the unpredictability of the climate.

Other Ski Areas Remain Unaffected

While Mt. Baker is experiencing this disruption, other ski areas in Washington such as Crystal Mountain and Stevens Pass have not reported any plans to close. Despite the extreme cold, these ski areas continue to operate, leaving winter sports enthusiasts with alternative options.

Aiming for a Swift Recovery

The Mt. Baker Ski Area has stated that the closure is necessary for cold weather recovery efforts, with operations anticipated to resume by Sunday. The Heather Meadows Lodge, a popular destination in the ski area, will remain open on Saturday. The decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of the staff and mountain community, with the crew working tirelessly to prepare for reopening. Visitors are advised to check the snow report for the re-opening date and to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia.

0
Sports United States Weather
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
Indiana University’s basketball team has recently found a beacon of hope in point guard, Trey Galloway. His remarkable emergence, particularly in the absence of the injured Xavier Johnson, has been key in steering the team to victory, as evidenced in the recent game against Minnesota. Galloway’s impressive performance yielded 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting, seven
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
Greg Valentine Recounts Worst Injury and Praises Dusty Rhodes in Recent Interview
2 mins ago
Greg Valentine Recounts Worst Injury and Praises Dusty Rhodes in Recent Interview
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers
3 mins ago
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
11 seconds ago
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
14 seconds ago
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
2 mins ago
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
6 seconds
Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Tale of Resilience
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
10 seconds
Emergence of Trey Galloway as IU Basketball's Point Guard Leads Team to Victory
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
11 seconds
Montego Bay to Host Inaugural 'Run for the Republic' Track and Field Meet
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
12 seconds
Shootings of ANC Members Ignite Concerns Over Corruption and Safety in Eastern Cape
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
14 seconds
Ex-CS:GO Pro 'emilio' Ejected from CS2 Major Qualifier Amid Tournament Controversies
Worcestershire's ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review
1 min
Worcestershire's ECT Service Achieves Perfect Compliance Rating in ECTAS Review
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
2 mins
Shropshire's Largest Veterans Bowls League Faces Challenges Ahead of 2024 Season
Greg Valentine Recounts Worst Injury and Praises Dusty Rhodes in Recent Interview
2 mins
Greg Valentine Recounts Worst Injury and Praises Dusty Rhodes in Recent Interview
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers
3 mins
Reggae Boyz Under-20 Squad Gears Up for 2024 Concacaf Qualifiers
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
46 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app