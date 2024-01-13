Unprecedented Cold Forces Temporary Closure of Mt. Baker Ski Area

The Mt. Baker Ski Area in Washington, renowned for its winter recreation, has announced an unprecedented temporary closure this Saturday due to exceptionally cold temperatures. The severity of the cold has disrupted the ski area’s operations, particularly affecting fuel lines and causing operational issues. This sudden halt to services has left both skiers and snowboarders with a day off the slopes.

Unanticipated Arctic Blast

The recent arctic blast has brought with it record-breaking low temperatures to Whatcom County, where Mt. Baker is located. The mercury has dipped into negative double-digit figures, reaching as low as -32 degrees with wind chill. This level of cold has not been seen in the history of the Mt. Baker Ski Area, catching everyone by surprise. The unexpected extreme weather was not anticipated just two weeks prior, indicating the unpredictability of the climate.

Other Ski Areas Remain Unaffected

While Mt. Baker is experiencing this disruption, other ski areas in Washington such as Crystal Mountain and Stevens Pass have not reported any plans to close. Despite the extreme cold, these ski areas continue to operate, leaving winter sports enthusiasts with alternative options.

Aiming for a Swift Recovery

The Mt. Baker Ski Area has stated that the closure is necessary for cold weather recovery efforts, with operations anticipated to resume by Sunday. The Heather Meadows Lodge, a popular destination in the ski area, will remain open on Saturday. The decision was made in the best interest of the health and safety of the staff and mountain community, with the crew working tirelessly to prepare for reopening. Visitors are advised to check the snow report for the re-opening date and to take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia.