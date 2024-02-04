Unprecedented Backlash for WWE SmackDown Segment: A Missed Mark?

In a twist of events that filled the air with palpable tension, a recent WWE segment from SmackDown has drawn widespread attention and criticism, accumulating over three million views within 24 hours on YouTube. However, the segment, involving Cody Rhodes' announcement that he would not challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and a surprise appearance by the Rock, has not been met with the expected fanfare. Instead, it has set an unprecedented record for the number of dislikes on WWE's YouTube channel, stirring up a significant backlash among viewers.

WWE Universe Expresses Dissatisfaction

Despite the segment's popularity in terms of views, the WWE Universe has expressed its disappointment and dissatisfaction in no uncertain terms. The segment has not only set a new record for dislikes but has also become the most disliked WWE video of all time, with over 200k dislikes recorded in just nine hours. The extent of the controversy has spilled over to social media platforms, particularly Twitter, which is abuzz with predominantly negative reactions from the audience.

The Rock and Roman Reigns Spark Major Backlash

The Rock's confrontation with Roman Reigns, two of the industry's heavyweights, was expected to be a crowd-puller, but it seems to have missed the mark. The WWE universe was looking forward to Cody Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns, and the unexpected turn of events has left fans feeling let down. Their collective dissatisfaction has set the stage for a major backlash, which seems to be growing by the minute.

Media Coverage and Possible Repercussions

The scale of the audience's dissatisfaction with the segment has not gone unnoticed, prompting coverage by high-profile media outlets, including TMZ. This highlights the depth of the issue and puts the WWE in a tight spot, prompting speculation about the company potentially changing plans in response to the negative reaction. As the WWE navigates this unprecedented controversy, the next steps it takes could significantly influence its relationship with its vast and passionate fan base.