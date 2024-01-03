en English
Unprecedented 23 Wickets Fall in a Day at Newlands, Casting Spotlight on Pitch Conditions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:32 pm EST
In a roller-coaster day of cricket at Newlands, South Africa and India astonishingly lost a combined 23 wickets on the first day of the second Test. The home side collapsed to a mere 55 runs in their first innings and faltered to 62 for three in their second, still trailing by 36 runs after India’s innings. The unprecedented loss of wickets has cast a spotlight on the pitch conditions, with South African batting consultant Ashwell Prince suggesting that the surface might be unfit for a fair contest between bat and ball.

A Day of Records

The first day of the second Test saw a staggering 23 wickets tumble, marking the second men’s Test in 70 years to have three innings on the first day. South Africa’s first innings total of 55 was their lowest against India in Tests and their lowest in almost 92 years. India, in response, was bowled out for 153, losing their last six wickets for no runs, a first in Test cricket history. The first two innings lasted a mere 349 balls, marking the second fewest in the 147 years of Test cricket.

The Role of the Pitch

The dramatic day of cricket has raised questions about the pitch conditions at Newlands. Ashwell Prince, South Africa’s batting consultant, expressed concern about the unusual playing conditions, indicating that ‘there was something wrong’ with the pitch. The pitch seemed to offer plenty of assistance to the bowlers, with both teams struggling to put runs on the board. This was particularly evident in the dramatic collapse of India, who lost six wickets in the space of 11 deliveries, including the needless run-out of Mohammed Siraj.

Performance of Key Players

India’s opening bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, played a significant role in the day’s proceedings, with Siraj claiming a career-best six for 15 in the first innings. For South Africa, stand-in captain Dean Elgar had a disappointing end to his Test batting career, being dismissed twice on the first day. However, Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 36, giving South Africa a glimmer of hope as they look to salvage the game on the second day.

The first day of the second Test between South Africa and India has undoubtedly made cricket history, albeit for reasons that have raised concerns about the pitch conditions at Newlands. As the drama unfolds on the second day, all eyes will be on the pitch and its impact on the game’s outcome.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

