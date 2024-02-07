Unpacking the NFL's Viewership Surge in 2023: Insights from the VAB Report

The National Football League (NFL) in 2023 experienced a significant uptick in viewership across streaming and linear platforms. This surge in audience engagement was attributed to a host of factors, as detailed in the Video Advertising Bureau's (VAB) report, 'After Further Review...Ready For It? Examining NFL's 2023 Season Viewership Growth.'

The 'Taylor Swift Effect'

One surprising influence on the growing viewership was the so-called 'Taylor Swift Effect.' This term refers to the spike in female viewership whenever the pop artist attended Kansas City Chiefs games. This phenomenon resulted in a nearly one-third increase in the female audience for NFL games, highlighting the substantial influence of celebrity attendance on sports viewership.

Primetime Broadcasts in Spanish

Further contributing to the NFL's increased viewership was the introduction of primetime broadcasts in Spanish on linear TV and streaming platforms. This strategic move not only catered to the Spanish-speaking audience but also served to strengthen cultural connections, thereby expanding the viewership base.

Role of Modern Measurement Solutions

Modern measurement solutions played a pivotal role in capturing accurate viewership data. As the VAB report suggests, these tools generally indicate higher viewership figures compared to traditional panel-only data, particularly for Spanish-language networks. This shift underscores the evolving landscape of audience measurement in the era of digital media.

The VAB, a prominent advocate for changes in the video advertising industry, emphasizes the import of these trends for marketers looking to tap into live sports broadcasting opportunities. With the projected increase in Super Bowl viewership in 2024, marketers are keenly eyeing the demographic shifts, the potential impact of Taylor Swift's presence, and the heightened engagement with Super Bowl ads. The involvement of female-forward brands and the cultural resonance of NFL games further underline the broad appeal and commercial potential of live sports events.