UNLV Overpowers San Diego State in Competitive Basketball Match

In a heated basketball encounter that kept spectators on the edge of their seats, UNLV emerged victorious over San Diego State, securing a final score of 67-60. The match showcased exemplary individual and team performances that played a pivotal role in shaping the game's outcome.

UNLV's Key Contributions

The players from UNLV exhibited stellar performances. Brown and Young were particularly noteworthy, with Brown on the court for 28 minutes and Young for 25, scoring 15 and 17 points respectively. Durazo-Frescas, Jackson, and Scoggin also made substantial contributions, enhancing the team's overall performance. Obiazor demonstrated his shooting prowess with an impressive 3-point goal success rate, making 4 out of 7 attempts. Kimpson and Lott played substantial roles, adding 10 and 11 points each to the scoreboard. UNLV recorded a field goal percentage of 39.655 and a free throw percentage of 77.3, with 5 steals and 13 turnovers during the game.

San Diego State's Hard-fought Battle

San Diego State displayed a commendable performance, despite falling short. Quezada and Villalobos were standout players, with Quezada scoring 18 points in 25 minutes and Villalobos adding 15 points in his 30 minutes on the court. Barcello, Lewis, and Prohaska also made meaningful contributions. The team had a lower field goal percentage at 32.787 but surpassed UNLV in free throws with a percentage of 89.5. They struggled more from the three-point line, managing to make only 3 out of 17 attempts. However, their defensive play was impressive, with a total of 10 blocked shots and 8 steals. They concluded the game with 12 turnovers.

Essence of the Match

The match was a display of high-energy basketball, with an attendance of 2,908 spectators at the venue. The officials for the game were Alecia Murray, Brian Woods, and Charles Gonzalez who ensured fair play throughout the match. Despite San Diego State's best efforts, UNLV proved superior and extended their conference winning streak to 29 games. This victory sets the stage for UNLV's upcoming home encounter with New Mexico, while San Diego State prepares to host San Jose State.