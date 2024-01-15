UNLV Football's Recruiting Success Strengthens Dominance Over State Rival UNR

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) football coach, Barry Odom, has scored touchdowns in the local recruitment scene, signing seven promising high school talents on the national signing day. Among these, three are from the state's football powerhouse, Liberty High School. This strategic move has further established UNLV's dominance in Nevada's collegiate football landscape, especially when pitted against state rivals, the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR).
Online Rivalry: A Reflection of Ground Realities
In an interesting turn of events on social media, UNR's newly appointed coach, Jeff Choate, attempted to garner a stronger foothold in Las Vegas. His efforts, however, were promptly met with a strong rebuttal from Odom, who didn't shy away from highlighting UNLV's recent triumphs over UNR. The most notable among these was the 45-27 victory in the current season's Fremont Cannon rivalry game.
Recruitment Success: A Key to Dominance
UNLV's successful retention of star player Ricky White, amid aggressive recruitment by power programs, is a testament to Odom's leadership and strategy. The impact of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) licensing on recruitment cannot be overlooked. It presents its own set of challenges, especially for UNLV, as they compete with larger programs.
Looking Forward: The 2024 Campaign
Despite the hurdles, UNLV's successful navigation of the transfer portal hints at a potentially strong team for the 2024 campaign. The heightened interest and competition in the UNLV-UNR rivalry, regarded as one of the most intense in the Mountain West Conference, sets the stage for an electrifying face-off in 2024.