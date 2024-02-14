Unlikely Hero Emerges: Andrew Tangen's Breakthrough Season on the Ice

Andrew Tangen, a senior skater for the Jamestown High School boys hockey team, has become an unlikely hero in the wake of Bennet Goenher's finger injury. Stepping up to fill Goenher's spot in the varsity lineup, Tangen has seized the opportunity to prove himself as one of the team's starting centers.

A New Star Emerges from the Shadows

With the WDA Tournament looming, the young Jamestown team has found itself relying on the unsung efforts of Andrew Tangen. Having played hockey since he was six years old, Tangen has been consistently working to compete for varsity playing time. Now, with his chance to shine, he is determined to make the most of it.

A Season of Success

The Jamestown Jays have had a successful season thus far, boasting nine regular-season wins and securing their place as the No. 6 seed in the WDA Tournament. With Tangen's help, the team has rallied in the face of adversity, demonstrating their resilience and determination.

Personal Goals and Team Contributions

Tangen's personal goal for the season is to score 10 points, and with four points already under his belt—including one goal and three assists—he is well on his way to achieving it. Moreover, his commitment to improving his hockey skills and contributing to the team has not gone unnoticed by his coaches and teammates.

As the WDA Tournament approaches, the Jamestown Jays will continue to rely on the tenacity and skill of Andrew Tangen. His story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected players can emerge as the true heroes of the game.

