Unlikely Encounters: Bec Judd, Chris Judd and Toby Mitchell at the 2024 Australian Open

When the 2024 Australian Open welcomed an assortment of VIPs to its courtside seats, it created an unforeseen mingling of Melbourne's social elite and figures from the city's criminal past. AFL WAG Bec Judd and her retired AFL player husband, Chris Judd, found themselves seated next to ex-Mongols chapter boss-turned-influencer and personal trainer Toby Mitchell in an unlikely collision of worlds.

Uncomfortable Encounters in Elite Circles

As the tennis balls flew and the crowd roared, the Judds sat uncomfortably next to Mitchell, a man who has survived two assassination attempts and was ousted from his criminal gang in 2022. The Judds, invited as guests of Piper-Heidsieck, found themselves seated next to Mitchell who had purchased his $8,000 seat. The encounter, as unusual as it was uncomfortable, was captured in a photo that Mitchell later posted on Instagram, with Chris Judd offering a strained smile and Bec appearing disinterested, her attention on her phone.

From the Courtside to Instagram Promotions

Following the event, Bec Judd retreated to the sanctuary of her Brighton bedroom, promoting a friend's clothing line, Henne by Nadia Bartel, on Instagram. In a clever twist of marketing, she wore the same red dress from the label that she had been seen in at the tennis event. While the Judds may have been caught off-guard at the Open, they certainly did not let it affect their professional lives or commitments.

A Glimpse into Melbourne's Social Dynamics

This incident provides a peek into the unique dynamics of Melbourne's social scene, where past and present, crime and elite, can intersect in the most unexpected ways. The Australian Open, a sporting event that draws in a vast array of individuals, served as a stage for this peculiar snapshot of Melbourne's social tapestry.