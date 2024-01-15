University of Washington Eyes Jedd Fisch as Next Head Football Coach

The University of Washington is reportedly setting its sights on Jedd Fisch, the current head coach of the University of Arizona, to helm its football program. This potential hiring follows on the heels of previous coach Jimmy Lake’s dismissal in November. Lake’s departure was spurred by a series of on-field incidents and a lackluster season. Fisch, who began leading the Arizona Wildcats in December 2020, is recognized for his wealth of coaching experience, despite a challenging 1-11 record in his inaugural season.

Jedd Fisch: A Veteran on the Field

Fisch’s tenure in the world of football extends beyond college. Prior to his role at Arizona, he served as an assistant coach for several NFL teams, including the Los Angeles Rams. His extensive experience spans various coaching positions at major college programs, marking him as an esteemed figure in the sport.

Strategic Move for the Huskies

This potential hiring by the University of Washington is seen as a strategic move to reinvigorate the Huskies’ football program. Historically, they have been one of the most competitive teams in the Pac-12 conference. The University is seemingly intent on restoring that status quo, with Fisch being a pivotal part of this rebuilding process.

Deal in the Works

While no official announcement has been made, discussions regarding Fisch’s appointment are ongoing. The proposed deal is reportedly a six-year contract, offering a significant increase from Fisch’s current salary at Arizona. However, questions about his past quarterback coaching and his ability to revitalize Washington’s team amidst recent departures have cast a shadow of doubt. Despite these concerns, Fisch’s strong track record and extensive experience position him as a leading candidate.

With the Huskies in the throes of a tumultuous period, this potential appointment could be a game-changer. As the University of Washington seeks to rebuild its team and restore its standing in college football, all eyes are on Jedd Fisch, the man who may hold the keys to this transformation.