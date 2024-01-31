University of Southern Maine Receives $750K Donation for Esports Arena

In a significant development for the world of Esports, the University of Southern Maine (USM) Foundation has received a generous donation of $750,000 from Town & Country Federal Credit Union. The endowment will be used to establish a state-of-the-art Esports arena at the Brooks Student Center on the USM Gorham campus. Dubbed the 'Collab Esports Arena by Town & Country', the facility is slated to be operational by fall of the next academic year.

Boosting Esports at USM

The new arena aims to provide equitable access to top-notch facilities for USM's talented Esport players. The arena is expected to serve as a recruitment catalyst for the university, hosting state and regional competitions and attracting potential students from around the region. The funding will be used for the technology, equipment, and infrastructure necessary for Esports, including a dedicated broadcast area for student commentators during live-streamed competitions.

Aligning Esports and Academia

Notably, the new facility will also promote collaboration with USM's new academic Minor in Esports Management at the School of Business. Despite the lack of an on-campus Esports arena until now, the USM Esports Club has seen significant growth, with over 170 active members and notable successes in ECAC competitions. The establishment of the arena is anticipated to eliminate barriers to play for students and provide a conducive gaming environment for the popular club sport to flourish in an equitable manner.