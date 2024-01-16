University of Southern Maine Offers Refunds for Marathon Parking Citations

On a cool October day in 2023, the streets of Maine were abuzz with the energy of marathon runners, their supportive volunteers, and cheering spectators. Yet, the spirit of the Maine Marathon was tainted with an unexpected inconvenience—parking citations issued by the University of Southern Maine (USM). Today, the university moves to rectify this matter with a resolution that not only dismisses these citations but also provides refunds to those who've already paid their fines.

A Resolution of Refunds and Dismissals

Following the intervention of an attorney representing USM, a resolution was passed last month. The resolution mandates the dismissal of all parking citations issued to those involved in the Maine Marathon on October 1, 2023. This includes not only the marathon participants but also the volunteers and spectators who were inadvertently caught in the citation net.

More importantly, this resolution makes those who've already settled their fines eligible for refunds. This decision acknowledges the unfair burden placed on these individuals and aims to restore a sense of justice and goodwill.

Appealing for Refunds

USM's electronic parking system vendor is handling the appeals for refunds. Affected individuals need to submit their appeal to the email address provided by the vendor. To ensure a smooth process, appellants are urged to clearly indicate their involvement in the Maine Marathon when submitting their appeals.

It's crucial to note that those who submitted their appeals before December 21 are advised to re-appeal. This measure ensures that no appeal falls through the cracks in the transitionary period following the resolution's passing.

Protecting the Unpaid

In a further move to alleviate the situation, the resolution also directs the parking system vendor to stop sending unpaid citations to collections agencies. This step shields those who haven't settled their citations yet from the potential financial repercussions.

In the spirit of looking forward, Maine's Total Coverage, a sponsor of the event, has already announced the next Maine Marathon. Scheduled for October 26, 2024, the marathon is anticipated to be an event where runners, volunteers, and spectators can focus solely on the joy of the run, free from unexpected inconveniences.