University of Notre Dame Honors Former Coach Muffet McGraw with Statue

On a brisk December Sunday morning, the University of Notre Dame bestowed an unprecedented honor upon former women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. She became the first female coach in the university’s history to have a statue erected in her honor. The statue, positioned outside of Purcell Pavilion, stands as a testament to McGraw’s exceptional 33-year coaching career.

A Monument to a Stellar Career

The bronze statue, a work of art by renowned sculptor Ann Hirsch, encapsulates McGraw’s ‘mean and fierce’ look – a countenance her players knew all too well. Etched into the statue are intricate details that symbolize the landmark achievements of McGraw’s coaching career. A cascade of bronze confetti depicts her 848 victories, her 9 Final Four appearances, 7 championship game showings, and 2 national titles – a record that places her among the pantheon of greats in college basketball.

A Symbolic Tribute

Enhancing the emblematic nature of the statue, the sculpture features 146 shamrocks intricately designed into the base. Each shamrock stands as a representation of each player McGraw coached during her tenure at Notre Dame, emphasizing her transformative influence on the lives of these women, both on and off the court.

Unveiling Ceremony: A Gathering of Stars

The unveiling ceremony was a gathering of many of McGraw’s former players, including current Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Head Coach Niele Ivey. The event served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of McGraw’s coaching, extending beyond the realm of basketball and into the personal lives of her players. McGraw herself, with a blend of humor and sentiment, expressed her mixed emotions about the statue, playfully hoping to one day take photos of others with it.