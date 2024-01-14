en English
Sports

University of Notre Dame Honors Former Coach Muffet McGraw with Statue

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 pm EST
University of Notre Dame Honors Former Coach Muffet McGraw with Statue

On a brisk December Sunday morning, the University of Notre Dame bestowed an unprecedented honor upon former women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw. She became the first female coach in the university’s history to have a statue erected in her honor. The statue, positioned outside of Purcell Pavilion, stands as a testament to McGraw’s exceptional 33-year coaching career.

A Monument to a Stellar Career

The bronze statue, a work of art by renowned sculptor Ann Hirsch, encapsulates McGraw’s ‘mean and fierce’ look – a countenance her players knew all too well. Etched into the statue are intricate details that symbolize the landmark achievements of McGraw’s coaching career. A cascade of bronze confetti depicts her 848 victories, her 9 Final Four appearances, 7 championship game showings, and 2 national titles – a record that places her among the pantheon of greats in college basketball.

A Symbolic Tribute

Enhancing the emblematic nature of the statue, the sculpture features 146 shamrocks intricately designed into the base. Each shamrock stands as a representation of each player McGraw coached during her tenure at Notre Dame, emphasizing her transformative influence on the lives of these women, both on and off the court.

Unveiling Ceremony: A Gathering of Stars

The unveiling ceremony was a gathering of many of McGraw’s former players, including current Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Head Coach Niele Ivey. The event served as a poignant reminder of the profound impact of McGraw’s coaching, extending beyond the realm of basketball and into the personal lives of her players. McGraw herself, with a blend of humor and sentiment, expressed her mixed emotions about the statue, playfully hoping to one day take photos of others with it.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

